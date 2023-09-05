Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 607
Iowa Sunset
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
885
photos
64
followers
47
following
166% complete
View this month »
600
601
602
603
604
605
606
607
Latest from all albums
602
603
209
604
605
69
606
607
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
5th September 2023 7:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
corn
,
sunset
,
landscape
,
field
,
rural
,
farm
,
iowa
Dawn
ace
Beautiful Paula
September 6th, 2023
*lynn
ace
so beautifully composed and captured
September 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Stunning composition and capture, I love the reeds swaying in the breeze. Such beautiful layers.
September 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close