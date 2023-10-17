Sign up
Previous
Photo 630
Roadrunner
First time seeing a Roadrunner...he caught my eye immediately this morning in Sedona.
Sorry for my lack of commenting. I'm still on the road so I'll catch up when I get home.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
3
4
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
911
photos
72
followers
55
following
172% complete
623
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
625
70
211
626
627
628
629
630
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
17th October 2023 1:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
arizona
,
sedona
,
roadrunner
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous bird.
October 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous capture and a first for me
October 18th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they look like and nothing like the cartoon lol
October 18th, 2023
