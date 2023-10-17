Previous
Roadrunner by bluemoon
Roadrunner

First time seeing a Roadrunner...he caught my eye immediately this morning in Sedona.

Sorry for my lack of commenting. I'm still on the road so I'll catch up when I get home.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous bird.
October 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous capture and a first for me
October 18th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they look like and nothing like the cartoon lol
October 18th, 2023  
