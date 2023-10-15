Durango Silverton Scenic Train Ride

My sister has always wanted to take this train ride and wanted to do it for her birthday which was October 16th but the only day available was the 15th so we got reservations. As someone told me, the best place to take pictures is from outside the train...I found it difficult to get a decent picture while on the train. We were at the tail end of the train so I had to lean out the window to get this as the front went around the bend. People were lined up along the route and cars pulled over to take pictures of the train as we went by and of courses the engineer would sound the whistle which is the most awesome sound along with all the steam and chugging sounds.Embark on an Incredible Journey Through the San Juan MountainsFor a truly unforgettable step back in time, enjoy a leisurely trip to yesteryear riding 3 1/2 hours each way on this train while spending a nearly 2 hour layover in the historic mining town of Silverton to enjoy the sights, shopping, food, and libations that Silverton offers. We’ve been in continuous operation running trains on this 45-mile branch of the original Denver & Rio Grande Railway since 1882. Much of the scenery remains unchanged since those historic days. There’s no cell service or Wi-Fi throughout the Animas Canyon so you’ll be unplugged from the modern world. Soak in the views, listen as the steam whistle echoes through the canyon, hear the vintage locomotive work to pull the train up the grades. If you long to unwind and enjoy Colorado nature at its finest, this is the trip for you.