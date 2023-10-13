Rocky Mountain National Park

Estes Park, Colorado and one of my favorite places! It was sunny & around 36 degrees when this was taken. We decided to head up Trail Ridge Road and no problem until about halfway up there was a little light snow on the road. Kept going and things went downhill in a hurry. The light snow turned to ice and even in my 4 wheel drive truck we started sliding. No guard rails and nowhere to turn around. I was in total panic attack mode but we made it up to around 11,000 ft before we were able to pull over and turn around. WHY are their no guard rails on these mountain roads??? There is nothing between you and certain death if you mess up! Put it in 4 lo and slowly decended. Halfway down the roads were melted and all was well. I love the mountains out there but I wouldn't drive on those roads in the winter for anything!