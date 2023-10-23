Sign up
Photo 644
Taos Sunset
I've don't think I've ever seen a sunset quite like this and sadly, I didn't do it justice. We probably watched it for 20 minutes as it kept morphing and the colors kept getting brighter.
No need to comment, just filling in empty spaces in my calendar.
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
sunset
,
new mexico
,
taos
