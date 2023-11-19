Sign up
Previous
Photo 662
Pileated Woodpecker
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
9
7
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
955
photos
78
followers
65
following
181% complete
View this month »
655
656
657
658
659
660
661
662
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
9
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
10th November 2023 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
woodpecker
,
pileated
,
pileated woodpecker
Dave
ace
Very cool. Nice sharp focus and detail. You should enter the ndao challenge. I need to find an inexpensive telephoto that greater than 300mm so I can work on matching your images. But, that lens is a unicorn.
Oh this would look amazing in bw.
November 20th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love this - the dof is just gorgeous and the tones! def all your birds should be tagged for with NDAO20 competition I'm running this month
November 20th, 2023
Rosco(e) aka my camera
ace
Love it! 🙌🏾
November 20th, 2023
carol white
ace
A super close up capture.Fav😊
November 20th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Super cool nice dof
November 20th, 2023
Olwynne
Stunning capture
November 20th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
November 20th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
November 20th, 2023
Úna
Fab photo - woodpecker's red head really stands out with the other colours muted & love the mottled background behind
November 20th, 2023
close
365 Project
close
