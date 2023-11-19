Previous
Pileated Woodpecker by bluemoon
Photo 662

Pileated Woodpecker

19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Very cool. Nice sharp focus and detail. You should enter the ndao challenge. I need to find an inexpensive telephoto that greater than 300mm so I can work on matching your images. But, that lens is a unicorn.

Oh this would look amazing in bw.
November 20th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love this - the dof is just gorgeous and the tones! def all your birds should be tagged for with NDAO20 competition I'm running this month
November 20th, 2023  
Rosco(e) aka my camera ace
Love it! 🙌🏾
November 20th, 2023  
carol white ace
A super close up capture.Fav😊
November 20th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Super cool nice dof
November 20th, 2023  
Olwynne
Stunning capture
November 20th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
November 20th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
November 20th, 2023  
Úna
Fab photo - woodpecker's red head really stands out with the other colours muted & love the mottled background behind
November 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise