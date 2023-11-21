Previous
Lady Bird by bluemoon
Photo 664

Lady Bird

I saw a lot Cardinals congregated today in one area but this was the only female. I feel like the females don't get near as much attention as the flashier males so she's my pick of the day! :)
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Ryan
Sweet and pretty
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise