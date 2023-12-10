Sign up
Photo 681
Buck in the Nick of Time
Had to jack up the ISO to 12,800 which is out of my comfort zone so not the best shot but I had to try...and then it was dark.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
2
4
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
978
photos
82
followers
74
following
9
2
4
365
NIKON Z 9
10th December 2023 4:57pm
Tags
dark
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
deer
,
buck
Corinne C
This is a fabulous capture!
December 11th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful pose for you
December 11th, 2023
