Silo Art by bluemoon
Silo Art

Big cities might have cool art murals on buildings but here in Iowa we have Silo Art!
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful I love it
December 17th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
That’s impressive!
December 17th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
So Beautiful!
December 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great image, the tower stands out!
December 17th, 2023  
amyK ace
Wow, that’s terrific
December 17th, 2023  
Faye Turner
That is pretty cool
December 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous
December 17th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Very cool. The silo looks so tall, like 3 times higher than the trees. The artist made an amazing piece of art. Great find and nice POV.
December 17th, 2023  
