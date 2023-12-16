Sign up
Previous
Photo 689
Silo Art
Big cities might have cool art murals on buildings but here in Iowa we have Silo Art!
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
15th December 2023 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
silo
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful I love it
December 17th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
That’s impressive!
December 17th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
So Beautiful!
December 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great image, the tower stands out!
December 17th, 2023
amyK
ace
Wow, that’s terrific
December 17th, 2023
Faye Turner
That is pretty cool
December 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous
December 17th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Very cool. The silo looks so tall, like 3 times higher than the trees. The artist made an amazing piece of art. Great find and nice POV.
December 17th, 2023
