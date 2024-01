Eagle Eye

Same eagle, shot yesterday!



How good is a Bald Eagles eyesight?



Eagles have a highly developed sense of sight which allows them to easily spot prey. Eagles have excellent 20/5 vision compared to an average human who only has 20/20 vision. This means eagles can see things from 20 feet (or 6 meters) away that we can only see from 5 feet (or 1,5 meters) away.