Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 734
Pretty Bird
Lots of female cardinals out today, probably twice as many as the males. I know the males get all the glory but the females are really pretty birds too! :)
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
1042
photos
90
followers
76
following
201% complete
View this month »
727
728
729
730
731
732
733
734
Latest from all albums
232
730
731
732
733
233
734
234
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
2nd February 2024 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
female
,
cardinal
amyK
ace
Perfection!
February 3rd, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Love the little red tuft.
February 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close