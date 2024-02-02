Previous
Pretty Bird by bluemoon
Pretty Bird

Lots of female cardinals out today, probably twice as many as the males. I know the males get all the glory but the females are really pretty birds too! :)
Paula Fontanini

amyK ace
Perfection!
February 3rd, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Love the little red tuft.
February 3rd, 2024  
