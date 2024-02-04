Previous
Northern Saw-Whet Owl by bluemoon
Northern Saw-Whet Owl

Yippee! Not going to win any awards with this picture BUT I went searching for him and with the help of a nice man and his son I found this little guy. I wasn't expecting him to be quite SO tiny, he would have fit in my hand. He was sitting way up in a Red Cedar Tree with little twigs all around him and the sunshine washed out his right side a little bit BUT I was able to see him and at least get a picture. He knew I was there and would occasionally open one eye a crack but just seemed to go back to sleep.

The only downside was the man and his son went on there while I was taking pictures and when I left I went off trail and got royally lost in the trees for over an hour. Just before dark I ran into a nice lady who pointed me in the right direction just before dark.
Tracy
Awesome capture.
February 5th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a treasure! You’ve done well with owls this year.
February 5th, 2024  
