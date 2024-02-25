Previous
Celebrity Status by bluemoon
Celebrity Status

This little guy is quite popular. It was evidently posted on Facebook about his general whereabouts at the trails awhile back. I've seen him every day for over 2 weeks. Nearly everytime I head back to my truck I meet people on the trail and when I ask them if they're looking for the Saw-Whet they nod. I've taken several down to see him and he never moves and barely opens his eyes. Yesterday I showed a couple from Rochester, MN where he was. I've met probably 2 dozen birders because of this little celebrity! Everyone keeps their distance and doesn't disturb him.
JeannieC57
They are awesome little owls... what they lack in size, they make up for in personality. That's good no one is approaching it and leaving it alone. Wildlife needs to be respected. Starred !
February 26th, 2024  
