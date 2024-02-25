Celebrity Status

This little guy is quite popular. It was evidently posted on Facebook about his general whereabouts at the trails awhile back. I've seen him every day for over 2 weeks. Nearly everytime I head back to my truck I meet people on the trail and when I ask them if they're looking for the Saw-Whet they nod. I've taken several down to see him and he never moves and barely opens his eyes. Yesterday I showed a couple from Rochester, MN where he was. I've met probably 2 dozen birders because of this little celebrity! Everyone keeps their distance and doesn't disturb him.