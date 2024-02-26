Previous
The Swans are Back in Town!! by bluemoon
The Swans are Back in Town!!

Dozens of them showed up today but it was a glorious day...we smashed our previous record high which was 71 degrees. We hit 78 degrees today and it was sunny...life is good! :)
Beautifully captured and wonderful light, I love the spread out wings.
