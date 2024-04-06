Pair of Pelicans

There were hundreds of American White Pelicans that migrated through George Wyth State Park. They arrived Friday night but I didn't get out there until earlySaturday morning. What an amazing sight! The only downside is we were under a wind advisory and the wind was so strong it was hard to hold the camera steady.



Why do some pelicans have a knob on their beak?

Research shows that they have this odd bump during the breeding season–apparently, it makes them more attractive to prospective mates! Interestingly, this is called a nuptial tubercle and it will fall off after the breeding season.