Previous
Next
Pair of Pelicans by bluemoon
Photo 765

Pair of Pelicans

There were hundreds of American White Pelicans that migrated through George Wyth State Park. They arrived Friday night but I didn't get out there until earlySaturday morning. What an amazing sight! The only downside is we were under a wind advisory and the wind was so strong it was hard to hold the camera steady.

Why do some pelicans have a knob on their beak?
Research shows that they have this odd bump during the breeding season–apparently, it makes them more attractive to prospective mates! Interestingly, this is called a nuptial tubercle and it will fall off after the breeding season.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
209% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Nice to see the knobs on their bills
April 10th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous side light on this gorgeous duo.
April 10th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
Gorgeous
April 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise