Photo 768
Bluebird of Happiness!
I rarely see Bluebirds but this one flew past me out of nowhere and parked himself in a nearby tree. Definitely a case of being in the right place at the right time!! :)
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
bluebird
,
eastern bluebird
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
April 11th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Just a very beautiful image. :)
April 11th, 2024
