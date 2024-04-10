Previous
Bluebird of Happiness! by bluemoon
Bluebird of Happiness!

I rarely see Bluebirds but this one flew past me out of nowhere and parked himself in a nearby tree. Definitely a case of being in the right place at the right time!! :)
Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
Dawn ace
Beautiful
April 11th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Just a very beautiful image. :)
April 11th, 2024  
