Trail of Turkeys by bluemoon
Photo 769

Trail of Turkeys

As I was driving out the park last night I saw two Wild Turkeys walking single file along a trail where you'll usually see people walking dogs...not Turkey's out for a stroll.
11th April 2024

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
Christine Sztukowski
Watch out for November
April 12th, 2024  
