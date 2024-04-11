Sign up
Photo 769
Trail of Turkeys
As I was driving out the park last night I saw two Wild Turkeys walking single file along a trail where you'll usually see people walking dogs...not Turkey's out for a stroll.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
1085
photos
92
followers
61
following
210% complete
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
trail
,
turkey
,
wild turkey
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Watch out for November
April 12th, 2024
