Previous
Photo 770
Eastern Phoebe
Wasn't sure what I was shooting at until I got home and imported the pics. After a quick google my best guess is it's an Eastern Phoebe.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
12th April 2024 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
eastern phoebe
,
george wyth state park
