Mystery Snake? by bluemoon
Mystery Snake?

Went to Sweet Marsh Wildlife area yesterday with my sister. As we were walking she jumped up....lucky she spotted this little snake because she just barely missed stepping on him.
13th April 2024

Paula Fontanini

bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
LManning (Laura)
What a cutie! Love this POV.
April 15th, 2024  
