Common Sense Prevails...Wild Horses Will Remain!! by bluemoon
Photo 804

Common Sense Prevails...Wild Horses Will Remain!!

https://www.inforum.com/news/north-dakota/wild-horses-will-stay-at-theodore-roosevelt-national-park-after-officials-back-away-from-removal-push
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Paula Fontanini

Diana ace
I love it Paula, both this wonderful capture and the good news. Thanks gor sharing. Humans are slowly but surely taking the living space of many species making them extinct.
June 6th, 2024  
Karen ace
Totally delighted. The Earth was created for all life, not just human life.
June 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb pic and such good news!
June 6th, 2024  
