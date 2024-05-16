Sign up
Common Sense Prevails...Wild Horses Will Remain!!
https://www.inforum.com/news/north-dakota/wild-horses-will-stay-at-theodore-roosevelt-national-park-after-officials-back-away-from-removal-push
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Paula Fontanini
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
horse
,
mustang
,
wild horses
,
north dakota
,
theodore roosevelt national park
Diana
ace
I love it Paula, both this wonderful capture and the good news. Thanks gor sharing. Humans are slowly but surely taking the living space of many species making them extinct.
June 6th, 2024
Karen
ace
Totally delighted. The Earth was created for all life, not just human life.
June 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Superb pic and such good news!
June 6th, 2024
