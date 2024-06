Moose In Yellowstone

On the way out of the park shortly before dark we spotted 2 Moose. This one is the smaller of the two. Not sure if it was a mom & her yearling but it wasn't born this year. This is the first time I've seen any Moose out in the open there...they're usually well camouflaged in the Willows and way far out. What a thrill to see them close up and they weren't in the least bit concerned by our presence.