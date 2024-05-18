Sign up
Photo 806
Photo 806
Great Horned Owl
Caught this beauty right outside the Albright Visitor Center in Yellowstone shortly before dark. We were really fortunate to see so much wildlife on our trip...bears, birds, bison, moose, fox, coyotes and more.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
2
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
18th May 2024 9:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
owl
,
yellowstone
,
yellowstone national park
,
great horned owl
Bucktree
ace
Oh my! What a great shot. The owl looks huge. Super focus to get all the detail in the plumage, the eyes and even the pine tree.
June 8th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Fantastic shot! he seems all puffed out. Glad to hear you were able to see great wildlife!
June 8th, 2024
