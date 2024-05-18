Previous
Great Horned Owl by bluemoon
Great Horned Owl

Caught this beauty right outside the Albright Visitor Center in Yellowstone shortly before dark. We were really fortunate to see so much wildlife on our trip...bears, birds, bison, moose, fox, coyotes and more.
Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
Bucktree ace
Oh my! What a great shot. The owl looks huge. Super focus to get all the detail in the plumage, the eyes and even the pine tree.
June 8th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic shot! he seems all puffed out. Glad to hear you were able to see great wildlife!
June 8th, 2024  
