66 / 365
Up Up & Away!
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
heron
,
great blue heron
,
george wyth state park
*lynn
ace
Elegant!
March 27th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
That’s stunning!
March 27th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture of a Great Blue Heron with a wide wingspan.
March 27th, 2023
Lyne
Incredible! What a capture!
March 27th, 2023
