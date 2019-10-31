Sign up
Beach at Nags Head
No need to comment... posting some old vacation pictures to fill in the gaps.
31st October 2019
31st Oct 19
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
799
photos
60
followers
51
following
Tags
nikon
,
beach
,
ocean
,
north carolina
,
vacation
,
2019
,
d850
Karen
ace
Awesome shot with great composition! Truly powerful seascape, you captured this brilliantly. Love the lone bird in the sky, and his companions wading in the shallows.
June 29th, 2023
