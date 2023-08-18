Sign up
207 / 365
Flying High
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
0
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
864
photos
63
followers
54
following
Views
3
2nd Album
NIKON Z 9
18th August 2023 7:11pm
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
,
george wyth state park
