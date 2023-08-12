Sign up
206 / 365
Red Tailed Hawk
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2nd Album
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
12th August 2023 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
hawk
,
red tailed hawk
Mark St Clair
ace
We have a lot of Red Shoulder Hawks here in Central Florida, but I have not been able to get detail like this!
August 13th, 2023
