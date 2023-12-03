Sign up
Previous
223 / 365
Cluttered
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
970
photos
79
followers
67
following
61% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2nd Album
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
3rd December 2023 3:21pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
,
raptor
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and wonderful detail! Don't you just hate it when all those little twigs are around?
December 4th, 2023
