Previous
224 / 365
Cloudy With No Chance of Sun
That's been our forecast for days but the next few days should be much brighter and warmer!! :)
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
61% complete
View this month »
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
672
222
673
223
674
675
224
676
1
2nd Album
NIKON Z 9
5th December 2023 4:01pm
barn
,
landscape
,
field
,
rural
,
farm
,
december
,
iowa
