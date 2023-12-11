Previous
Today was a Turkey by bluemoon
225 / 365

Today was a Turkey

I originally posted a different picture because I wasn't happy with this one. Then I decided to post this one in my 2nd album, warts and all because some days are just Turkeys!! :)
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise