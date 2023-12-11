Sign up
Previous
225 / 365
Today was a Turkey
I originally posted a different picture because I wasn't happy with this one. Then I decided to post this one in my 2nd album, warts and all because some days are just Turkeys!! :)
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
980
photos
83
followers
75
following
61% complete
Views
2
Album
2nd Album
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
11th December 2023 4:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
turkey
