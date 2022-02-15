Morning daffs

Walking through St James's Park on the way to work. Gloomy morning and it got much gloomier with heavy rain moving in and settling for the afternoon. And lots of noisy people in the office including two of the poshest women ever behind me - didn't think people still said 'okay yah'... Four of us tried doing the quiz we used to do with comms colleagues on a Friday before that stopped. As hard as ever.
Having been going so well, plumber called to say because of issues with the wall they're going to have to take the bath out again! Couldn't they see that before they put it in!? Irritating. And then I started fretting because uncharacteristically the rent payment hasn't gone in (it did eventually gone 7).
I might give this 3 good things a go - gratitude is supposed to help isn't? It will probably end up being about food... :
1. Spring colours on the way to work despite the gloom!
2. A nice all mod cons office to be able to go into.
3. Really enjoying our new Bluetooth speaker / CD player - Radio 3 constantly on when we're in the bedroom.