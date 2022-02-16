Valentine freesias

Bloom & Wild were spamming me with 25% offers so I thought - why not - and ordered a pretty bunch for Dave. They have started blooming nicely - freesias, tulips and hyacinths mainly - lovely fragrance.
Busy non-working day. Headed to Crouch End in search of a few more fancy dress items and extra presents for the soon-to-be-upon-us postponed New Year's visit to friends. Didn't actually find much apart from the presents.
Home to find Dave helping our new neighbours try and get their bathroom order from the road inside their front door. The delivery guy had arrived and grumbled about it being a kerbside-only job and left a heavy pallet of bathroom fittings outside for our new pregnant neighbour to somehow get inside the house.
My last talking therapies session - reviewing how it's gone mainly. Some improvement I think.
3 good things:
1. The fragrance of spring flowers
2. The talking therapies thing I think has been a small help even if only to try and put some sort of structure and control over the worries.
3. Halloumi peppers for supper! Told you these would be mainly food....