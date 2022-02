Dave's card to me which he picked up at one of the Christmas craft markets. After another negative lateral flow, we exchanged cards and ate chocolates in bed.As long as Dave tests negative tomorrow, he'll be back at work. I logged in today from home for a rather unproductive day broken up by a Zumba session at lunchtime. Did listen to an interesting and awe inspiring talk from a Holocaust survivor.Bathroom news, they're ordering a new sink unit, in for a penny...The Salt Path14 February 2022Walthamstow E17