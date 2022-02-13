Moi? Why yes I would love to dance. The most random bit of yarn bombing on this regular lot of bollards where guerilla knitters and crocheters parade their art - on my yomp around the block. Reminiscent of one of those toilet roll covers.
An amazing lie-in with breakfast in bed this morning - haven't been succumbing to such hedonism as I found it was making my anxiety and low mood worse. But have been feeling uncharacteristically unanxious these last few days - considering the plumbing work going on. What's that all about?
Dave's flowers from Bloom & Wild arrived early - I'd treated him as they'd enticed me in with 25% off. Halloumi fry-up for breakfast. Once out of bed, I yomped round the block and up the high street to get some semblance of exercise in - finding a nice new pair of seahorse earrings on the way - and just managing to avoid the heavy rain.
Rained all afternoon and is possibly still raining - has been dry for a while so I suppose musn't grumble. Then a chilled afternoon finishing my book and listening to music.
Salmon fillet with broccoli and pasta for supper and an episode of The Green Planet.