Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1685
Crocheted bollards
Some more yarn bombing on the bollards close to the knitted toilet roll cover.
Doll
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-02-13
13 February 2022
Walthamstow E17
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6515
photos
106
followers
108
following
461% complete
View this month »
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
Latest from all albums
1683
40
41
42
1684
43
1685
44
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
13th February 2022 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crochet
,
bollards
,
yarn bombing
,
guerilla knitting
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close