Photo 1684
Tree and moat
A favourite - willow I think - tree in the park by the moat.
William Morris gardens
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-02-12
12 February 2022
Walthamstow E17
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6513
photos
106
followers
108
following
461% complete
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
39
1682
1683
40
41
42
1684
43
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
12th February 2022 1:52pm
tree
,
park
,
willow tree
,
moat
Kitty Hawke
ace
He will look so lovely in a few weeks when he starts turning green.....
February 12th, 2022
