William Morris gardens by boxplayer
William Morris gardens

All quiet on the plant front naturally on a bright winter's day. A touch of mildness in the sunshine, but otherwise still very fresh. The park itself was heaving with people enjoying the sunshine and the Saturday foodie market.

Cycled to Pilates - running late as I brought my own mat and it took me a while to work out how to bungee up to my back rack. Session was relatively hard going but felt very strengthening. It's a wonder drug - Pilates - by the way - if you are able to do it.#

Cycled back via the Veg Hut to fill up various hand washes, shampoos etc and picked up the odd thing including tortillas for our comfort food supper later of quickie nachos.

Had a finance session with Dave when I got back - not something we do very often - but we should do. Working out that some money is sitting uselessly in ordinary accounts when it could be put to work. Relaxing in the sitting room uploading pics later - Caroline popped an almost full bottle of white wine on our doorstep. She'd fancied a glass but then didn't want the rest - odd.

Another negative lateral flow this morning. Remembered to pay the rest of the deposit to the plumber - I'd put in some yesterday.

12 February 2022
Walthamstow E17.
