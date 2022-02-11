Green shutters

I found lots to enjoy in this mix of colours, patterns and textures. On a lunchtime bike ride to forage for valentine's chocs and card. Another bright cold day.



Dave is still isolating even though we're fairly sure he's not infectious. Now he's told test and trace, he has to stay in until Tuesday. So I went off in search of chocs on his behalf also. Picked up a nice stash in Saw chocolates, local chocolatier. And a card from next door.



Lots to do at work, but found it hard to concentrate. Pump apparently installed at the flat. And all hell seems to be about to break out in Ukraine.



Now cooking up a veggie sausage and red wine casserole to go with the DVD we've got from Cinema Paradiso, Bachelor Mother, some B&W classic with David Niven and Ginger Rogers.



11 February 2022

Walthamstow E17