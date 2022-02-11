Previous
Next
Green shutters by boxplayer
42 / 365

Green shutters

I found lots to enjoy in this mix of colours, patterns and textures. On a lunchtime bike ride to forage for valentine's chocs and card. Another bright cold day.

Dave is still isolating even though we're fairly sure he's not infectious. Now he's told test and trace, he has to stay in until Tuesday. So I went off in search of chocs on his behalf also. Picked up a nice stash in Saw chocolates, local chocolatier. And a card from next door.

Lots to do at work, but found it hard to concentrate. Pump apparently installed at the flat. And all hell seems to be about to break out in Ukraine.

Now cooking up a veggie sausage and red wine casserole to go with the DVD we've got from Cinema Paradiso, Bachelor Mother, some B&W classic with David Niven and Ginger Rogers.

11 February 2022
Walthamstow E17
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Very nice graphic image
February 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise