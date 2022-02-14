Sign up
Photo 1686
The Salt Path
The rather amazing true story of a couple who walked the 600-miles-plus of the South West Coast Path after becoming homeless and getting a terminal diagnosis (the husband).
Valentine's fox
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-02-14
14 February 2022
Walthamstow E17
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6517
photos
106
followers
108
following
461% complete
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
41
42
1684
43
1685
44
45
1686
Views 3
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
14th February 2022 8:19am
Tags
book
,
bookmark
,
read books
,
the salt path
,
raynor winn
