Ortigia candle

Ortigia are a rather nice perfumier - this is one of a pack of three found in TKMaxx.



Decided to work from home as Dave was still off although we seemed to end up bickering most of the day. Very busy getting up to speed with the new hybrid and flexible working guidance so that I can talk to my staff. Only just managed to do my lateral flow in time to get my (negative) result before going out to a new Pilates course. Interesting very precise approach.



Bathroom update: tiles are up, guy returning tomorrow to grout.



Ukraine update: and the shitshow begins.



3 good things

1. Bathroom should be finished this week

2. Exotic mushrooms from the International Supermarket for supper - cheap and delicious.

3. Two episodes of Horrible Histories on iPlayer - ridiculously silly fun.



22 February 2022

Walthamstow E17