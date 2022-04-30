Cod Father

The excellently named chippie on Hastings sea front. We actually chose another chippie to eat at.
Relaxed morning - breakfasted outside in the sunshine finishing my book before packing. Said hello to F having not seen him since his exams started. Packing as always took longer than expected, even though not as full-on as last weekend.
Ok journey south to Hastings for the Jack in the Green festival. Found our spacious Airbnb 10 mins from the centre, unpacked, then drove the car round the corner to the parking I'd booked. Grace arrived by train and we had a cup of tea and chat.
Went out in search of fish and chips settling on the Master Fish Bar. Gave up on eating on the beach as we couldn't work out how to get to it and it was getting coolish. Nice perfect portion with bread and butter and stewed tea.
Ceilidh after with Pigeon Swing - composed of musicians we were familiar with, but who all seemed to have got so much older. Sound difficult in the rather cavernous space of St Mary in the Castle and with hordes of excited dancers shouting. But what we could hear was great. Crowd very huge initially with lots of enthusiastic youngsters, though it thinned out a little as the evening continued. Danced a fair bit even though leg still stiff from last week.
Walked back past hordes congregating outside the pubs, police vans discreetly parked nearby for tea, chocolate and cheese.
3 good things
1. Kent countryside full of oast houses on the drive down.
2. Chip butties.
3. Youngsters really enjoying ceilidh dancing.