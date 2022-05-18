Nocellara and mixed olives before our meals at the Flask.
To mum's late morning to check out the fire labels on the old sofa and armchairs she wants the British Heart Foundation to collect. Somewhat stymied by finding no parking at the flats and controls in our normal side street till 2pm. So I popped upstairs quickly and checked the labels - they should be okay - before we drove to the village and the Flask pub for lunch.
Fuller's pub with a nice garden with a huge fragrant wisteria. Gastro type menu but it was very good: Dave had the cauliflower mornay and I went for two starters - asparagus and smoky aubergine - with fries. We shared the hugely calorific but oh so delicious rum baba with Chantilly cream.
Back at the flat, Dave unpacked the huge boxes containing the new sofa and as per the blurb it was ridiculously easy to put together - all the bits just slotted into place. It was far harder breaking down and getting rid of the boxes. Especially as the goods lift seemed to be stuck and we then had to lug them all the way to the lower car park.
Irritating slow traffic home to read in the sun in the garden before Zumba.
3 good things
1. The pub menu listed calories - not sure how much of a good thing that is - I often want to turn a blind eye...
2. Zumba class was outside.
3. Made the most of the light, mild evening to finish my book outside.