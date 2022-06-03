Previous
Viper's bugloss by boxplayer
Viper's bugloss

Growing up the wall of the railway bridge just by Walthamstow Wetlands visitor centre.

Another breakfast outside before a slightly overdue visit to the optician - they've been nagging me since March to come in for my annual check. Putting it off as you do, I was finally spurred into action after I noticed new (and one quite large) floaters in my right eye and a temporary disappearing black circle issue. I wasn't unduly panicked - having severe short sight means I'm used to floaters and such oddities - but best to get checked out especially with the spectre of retinal detachment being ever present as a risk.

Was in there for over an hour with the full gamut of tests - scan, puffy glaucoma thing, field test, and standard eye test. Nothing untoward from the scan - bits of the jelly stuff have come away from my right eye, hence the floaters (she said she could see the big one, like a spider she said) and bits in process of coming away in left so I can expect more of the same. General vision not much worsened so no need to change prescription just yet (phew at the prices of my glasses). Come in for a follow-up check in a month she said.

Cycled to the wetlands for a walk round the southern reservoirs and home to await mum who came early around 3. Spent the afternoon in the garden watching Dave do garden jobs and intermittently treating ourselves - watermelon cocktails, tea and buns, Pimms, olives and yummy caviar crisps. Well it is the platinum jubilee after all.

Eventually migrated inside as the wind got up for supper and a watch of How to Steal a Million with Audrey Hepburn and a ridiculously young looking Peter O'Toole. Entertaining farce.

3 good things
1. Having such great eye health technology available to us - apparently she could see I have the very early signs of a cataract (nothing to worry about for ages) and these days they can apparently slow the development of short sight in children.
2. Cardamom buns from a hipster coffee spot in Wood Street - perhaps even nicer than cinnamon buns.
3. So much fruit appearing now - added watermelon and pomegranate to quinoa along with feta and avocado to have with our salmon. Nice healthy and light - until we ate all the chocolate and cheese after.

Watermelon cooler https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-06-03
Wetlands view https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-06-03

3 June 2022
Tottenham N17
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Casablanca ace
Such an appealing image.
Glad your floaters turned out to be the jelly moving around. I was diagnosed with a macular hole last year, but I don't seem to get the same distortion symptoms now, so will be interested on my next test to see if it resolved.
June 4th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
@casablanca oh yes hope that does resolve for you, just looked that up, another thing that is more common if you are short sighted! Which is why what my optician was saying about how they are trying to slow its development in youngsters was very interesting - to reduce all these associated risks they get when they're older.
June 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
