Viper's bugloss

Growing up the wall of the railway bridge just by Walthamstow Wetlands visitor centre.
Another breakfast outside before a slightly overdue visit to the optician - they've been nagging me since March to come in for my annual check. Putting it off as you do, I was finally spurred into action after I noticed new (and one quite large) floaters in my right eye and a temporary disappearing black circle issue. I wasn't unduly panicked - having severe short sight means I'm used to floaters and such oddities - but best to get checked out especially with the spectre of retinal detachment being ever present as a risk.
Was in there for over an hour with the full gamut of tests - scan, puffy glaucoma thing, field test, and standard eye test. Nothing untoward from the scan - bits of the jelly stuff have come away from my right eye, hence the floaters (she said she could see the big one, like a spider she said) and bits in process of coming away in left so I can expect more of the same. General vision not much worsened so no need to change prescription just yet (phew at the prices of my glasses). Come in for a follow-up check in a month she said.
Cycled to the wetlands for a walk round the southern reservoirs and home to await mum who came early around 3. Spent the afternoon in the garden watching Dave do garden jobs and intermittently treating ourselves - watermelon cocktails, tea and buns, Pimms, olives and yummy caviar crisps. Well it is the platinum jubilee after all.
Eventually migrated inside as the wind got up for supper and a watch of How to Steal a Million with Audrey Hepburn and a ridiculously young looking Peter O'Toole. Entertaining farce.
3 good things
1. Having such great eye health technology available to us - apparently she could see I have the very early signs of a cataract (nothing to worry about for ages) and these days they can apparently slow the development of short sight in children.
2. Cardamom buns from a hipster coffee spot in Wood Street - perhaps even nicer than cinnamon buns.
3. So much fruit appearing now - added watermelon and pomegranate to quinoa along with feta and avocado to have with our salmon. Nice healthy and light - until we ate all the chocolate and cheese after.
Glad your floaters turned out to be the jelly moving around. I was diagnosed with a macular hole last year, but I don't seem to get the same distortion symptoms now, so will be interested on my next test to see if it resolved.