Red mohican

A type of allium apparently - planted in Fellowship Square by the fountains in front of the town hall.
Odd working from home day - one of those where you don't ever seem to get much done what with odd interruptions. A handover later from Ros as I'll be the only manager in on Monday alongside only one other experienced team member. And couldn't drag myself out of the garden at lunchtime, it was so fine.
After work, cycled to Zumba and back home for the most ridiculous supper for a hot night - veggie meatballs, roast potatoes and gravy.
3 good things
1. Zumba at the YMCA - faster and more intricate steps than at the leisure centre, but I'm getting the hang of it.
2. Managed to get Alex's birthday card sent off - thankfully he'd reminded us yesterday in the office otherwise we'd have forgotten.
3. Swifts are very active wheeling around outside and shuffling about in the nest.