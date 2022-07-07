Hydrangea heaven 2022

I've been photographing these divine hydrangea flowers for years - planted up in the courtyard of one of the Pimlico estate flats. There are varieties I've never seen anywhere else. And I always love those big rotund cuddly ones in zingy blue and pink that always remind me of 50s swimming hats.
In the office today with the two newbies, Alex, Jennie and also Harriet - last time in before going on maternity leave. Wasn't sure we'd get any work done once the news alerts started popping up - I certainly got very hyper and excitable and even my old WhatsApp gin club sprang to life. More resignations including the new education secretary after only 24 hours, more speculation and analysis from the press and pundits, and then finally the one people have been waiting for.
Cloudy most of the day but the sun was out and warm by the time I escaped. Pizza supper in the garden. Dave went into work today - feeling much better but staying well clear of anyone else as he's not showing negative yet.
3 good things
1. Ant day - always wondered how they knew to all come out at once. Since then I've realised that there might be different ant days up and down the country depending on weather conditions.
2. Saw a group of at least 15 swifts squealing and circling above the house this evening - don't think I've ever seen so many together - looking for the ants no doubt.
3. Harriet's last day in the office so we went down for a team lunch in the canteen and Harriet brought in the mist ridiculous but delicious hipster doughnuts: matcha and Vietnamese coffee flavours.