Photo 1784
Two little words
But he's not quite gone yet is he... still hanging on till his successor he says....
Seems to be a bit of a habit among populist leaders to refuse to leave when the time comes. You get what you vote for.
17 years since the 7/7 bombings. How can it be so long ago?
Hydrangea heaven 2022
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-07-07
7 July 2022
Pimlico SW1
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6795
photos
140
followers
153
following
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
185
186
1782
1534
1783
187
1784
188
Views
2
Album
The odd extra
M2101K6G
M2101K6G
Taken
7th July 2022 6:28pm
paper
,
newspaper
,
boris
,
headline
,
evening standard
,
prime minister
,
boris johnson
