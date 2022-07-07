Previous
Two little words by boxplayer
Two little words

But he's not quite gone yet is he... still hanging on till his successor he says....

Seems to be a bit of a habit among populist leaders to refuse to leave when the time comes. You get what you vote for.

17 years since the 7/7 bombings. How can it be so long ago?

Hydrangea heaven 2022 https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-07-07

7 July 2022
Pimlico SW1
7th July 2022

Boxplayer

