A very hot day - heatwave happening for sure. Bagels and Guardian quiz for breakfast in the garden - both of us trying to squeeze into the shade of the umbrella. Cycled to Pilates and back via the Veg Hut to refill body and hand wash and the park market where I picked up interesting mushrooms. So home for the most ridiculously hipster lunch ever - black quinoa with avocado and feta, and lion's mane mushrooms. Stayed outside under the umbrella all afternoon, even bringing my laptop outside to do photo work.
Dave spruced up his bike so we could cycle to the wonderfully situated St Peter-in-the-Forest, in the middle of a pocket of Epping Forest on the fringes of Walthamstow. Here to see Dipper Malkin, their first concert since before COVID - gorgeous playing of interesting, mainly English, tunes and the odd song, all sounding lovely in the church acoustic https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-07-10. Nice to see and chat to Frankie and also David D.
Cycled back as the light was fading for silly late supper of fruit, taramasalata and crisps.
3 good things
1. Spotted a hornet mimic hoverfly in the garden.
2. Pilates teacher says it is possible to get more flexible even at my advanced age....
3. Finally booked the ferries to and from Ireland for our birthday trip.