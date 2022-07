Volucella zonaria.We were sitting in the garden yesterday when I spotted this thing weaving about and stopping occasionally to land. As it was flying around, I did wonder momentarily if it was a hornet, but when it landed on a leaf, I saw it was one of my favourite hoverflies - a massive beauty relatively common in southern England and especially in urban areas.LKJ https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-07-09 Dipper Malkin https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-07-10 9 July 2022Walthamstow E17