Red hot

Was what it was today. Late 20s for sure and umbrellas were up - even then it was scorching. Decided against the keep fit session in the park and alternated sitting outside under said umbrella and going in for coolness. Had a headache I couldn't quite shake, probably not enough water yesterday.

More black quinoa for supper with salmon, cycling to the folk club after. Dave joining this time as he's now Covid-free.

3 good things
1. Leftovers - potatoes along with mushrooms and halloumi for a hearty brunch.
2. Played a little music with Dave on the guitar - November Waltz.
3. London klezmer music and stories at the folk club - they kept the window open this time, such a sauna it was in there.

Klezmer Klub https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-07-10

10 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
