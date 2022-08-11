A night at the opera

Months ago when this holiday was planned, someone suggested we go to the Verona arena to see one of the operas so J booked us tickets for Carmen.
So after the usual lazy day at the villa of swimming, reading, playing melodeon and fortifying ourselves with a big lunch and J's orange polenta cake - we set off in two cars to Verona.
I was on the verge of a hissy fit when the other car group seemed to want to go off without us but we managed to find them and all go get delicious ice cream together. Fig and pistachio was a popular choice but I went for chocolate and lemon sorbet.
Got into the arena - an amazing Roman amphitheatre now turned into a venue - in the mid-price section half way up with proper seats. A woman togged out in Spanish garb would come out occasionally with a gong to herald announcements. It was all amazing with a huge cast of singers, both adults and children, as well as horses and donkeys. As the production started, the moon rose above the stage. It felt a bit far away for a bit but we soon got used to it and just enjoyed the sheer spectacle.
There were a couple of intervals and we were half an hour away from the denouement when the odd flashes in the sky became more frequent and brighter, and the rumbling moved closer and closer. A huge band of thunderstorms was basically moving our way. Alas, the production was halted - initially temporarily - as the rain bucketed down. Some of the others immediately gave up and found a pizzeria but Dave and I, Anna and M and C hung around hopefully. The rain didn't stop so we gave up too and drove home where I raided the fridge and cupboards to make myself a cheese roll having become rather ravenous.