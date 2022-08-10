The giant duck unfortunately suffered a fatal injury the other day during pool games. There was stoic sniffling from its owner.
A big shop at the local supermarket this morning for more alcohol, fruit, general groceries and most importantly fish for our dinner prep. They had plenty of sea bass fillets so we bought enough for all and some spare. Dave tried out driving the car back.
Lovely lunch in the loggia again followed by hearts, melodeon playing, reading and bananagrams. The day became less restful as Dave and I together with our sous chef A moved into the kitchen to prepare dinner armed with double gin and tonics.
There was stress, arguments over baking trays and which ovens to use, a massive amount of garlic peeling and, by the end of it, a kitchen that looked like a bomb had hit it. But everyone seemed to enjoy the rosemary sea bass fillets, Mediterranean tray baked veg, aromatic olive oil mash and broccoli with chilli anchovy dressing. Followed by chocolate, cheese and fruit.
Anna played tunes after and there was some dancing. Didn't stay long - needed to retire and collapse on the bed.